Healthy hospitals to work: how should they be?

Hospitals and health centers are designed with patients’ experience in mind, in an effort to make their passage through these health spaces less traumatic and beneficial to their health. However, in the development of their infrastructure, as well as in the system of timetables and shifts in place, they are far from being Healthy places for your employeesalthough work is underway to reverse this situation. In recent decades, the concept of a healthy workplace has changed from an approach that practically focuses on the physical environment to one that includes Health habits and psychological and social factors. This change in concept made it possible to establish links with society and improve other areas that affect employee health. “The turning point began with pandemicwhen health professionals had to divide up a lot of time in the workplace, “a condition to which the practice of the profession is added” under some High levels of stress‘, says Pilar Nino (President of the Spanish Society for Occupational Medicine and Safety, SIMEST) to medical writing About the research that is done in hospitals to do healthy environments for employees.

The specialist asserts that “at the present time, he is trying to advance in many hospitals.” The roadmap that should include “training health care workers in this sense”, which is vital to achieving this goal. “The workplace in which workers are produced must be regulated Positive thoughts and attitudes He explained that this will have very positive repercussions on the overall health of health workers, stressing that the matter is not only related to infrastructure, but also that psychological needs of professionals working in health centers. In this sense, the doctor explains to this newspaper that “this issue should be taken into account and dealt with from the hospital management or direction down and from the basic positions (nurses, residents, assistants) and above, implementing an intervention at the level of Physical, mental and psychosocial health. The relationship of the worker to his workplace must be expanded and the relations between all strengthened.”



Guards affect toilet hygiene



The Long working hours He noted before that “this is fully reflected in the lives of professionals”, as “awareness has begun to be spread in health centers” in this regard. However, the Semts President explains that “there is still much to be done and will be necessary in this globalized world (with Epidemics and health crises In the near future) learn how to act and act accordingly.