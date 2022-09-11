Begins in September Diploma in Theory and Practice of Science

CAMAGÜEY. – The Academic Committee for the Diploma in Theory and Practice of the University of Camagüey “Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz” and the Academy of Sciences of Cuba, invite specialists associated with the programme, to enter its first edition.

This has the general aims of knowing the main contemporary characteristics of science and the scientific field, both from a theoretical and practical point of view; Learn about the historical development of science in Cuba, as well as the scientific policy and system of scientific institutions established by the Revolution; It delves into the importance of logic in science, its basic types, and the nature of research as a logic of science.

The diploma proposal responds to the need for modernization regarding theories, trends in practice, epistemology, research methods and procedures, as well as other central aspects of science theory, as a means to achieve effective management of these processes.

The duration of the diploma program will be one year, and its outcome will be of courses to respond to the need to raise the level of preparation of researchers and to develop skills and competencies to design and conduct scientific research.

Any university graduate in any discipline can aspire, but it will be selected by the Academic Committee for the Diploma. The start date will be on September 16, 2022 from 8:00 in the morning at a weekly rate every Friday. It will culminate in a discussion of a research project.

To formalize registration, applicants must submit an ID card, duly compiled graduate degree transcript, application for registration, and an authorization from the Pre-Secretariat of Postgraduate Action of the University of Camagüey, open from September 9-16, 2022.

The courses will be taught in the premises of the Environmental Research Center (CIMAC), located at 105 Cisneros Street Altos. For more information, phone 32261567 and emails are available. This e-mail address is being protected from spambots and spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. s This e-mail address is being protected from spambots and spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This diploma course is coordinated by Dr.Cs. Luis E. Álvarez Álvarez, Honorary Member of the Cuban Academy of Sciences and Member of the Cuban Academy of Language, Doctor of Science and Doctor of Linguistic Sciences, with numerous awards, distinctions and a track record as a researcher.