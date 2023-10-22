The president begins an official visit to the United States on Sunday

Asunción, Intellectual Property Agency.- The President of the Republic, Santiago Peña, will begin his official visit to the United States on Sunday, which will continue until Wednesday the 25th. On the first day, he will meet with the Paraguayan community residing in that country.

The President is scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C., where the agenda of this official visit will take place, this Sunday afternoon, at three o’clock in the afternoon, according to the Presidential Information Administration.

At 5 p.m., visit Rock Creek Park, a large urban park located in the northwest of the city.

Later, at 6 p.m., the President will hold a meeting with the Paraguayan community residing in the United States. The meeting will be at the Paraguayan Consulate headquarters.

During this official visit, the President will hold meetings in various international forums such as the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States, where he will hold a conference, according to the Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He will also, along with businessman Jeff Bezos, be the keynote speaker at the International Conservation Caucus Foundation (ICCF) Forum. There the president will speak about environmental development policy and the economy of Paraguay.

Meetings are also scheduled with senators and representatives of the United States Congress, as well as with institutions associated with bilateral investments and trade between Paraguay and the United States.