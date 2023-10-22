The president begins an official visit to the United States on Sunday

Mia Thompson October 22, 2023 0
The president begins an official visit to the United States on Sunday
Santiago Peña during his participation in the Business Forum. Presidential photos

Asunción, Intellectual Property Agency.- The President of the Republic, Santiago Peña, will begin his official visit to the United States on Sunday, which will continue until Wednesday the 25th. On the first day, he will meet with the Paraguayan community residing in that country.

The President is scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C., where the agenda of this official visit will take place, this Sunday afternoon, at three o’clock in the afternoon, according to the Presidential Information Administration.

At 5 p.m., visit Rock Creek Park, a large urban park located in the northwest of the city.

Later, at 6 p.m., the President will hold a meeting with the Paraguayan community residing in the United States. The meeting will be at the Paraguayan Consulate headquarters.

During this official visit, the President will hold meetings in various international forums such as the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States, where he will hold a conference, according to the Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He will also, along with businessman Jeff Bezos, be the keynote speaker at the International Conservation Caucus Foundation (ICCF) Forum. There the president will speak about environmental development policy and the economy of Paraguay.

Meetings are also scheduled with senators and representatives of the United States Congress, as well as with institutions associated with bilateral investments and trade between Paraguay and the United States.

More Stories

“I know it’s hard to understand; ‘We are a family and we work so that they don’t miss anything.’

“I know it’s hard to understand; ‘We are a family and we work so that they don’t miss anything.’

Mia Thompson October 21, 2023 0
The assisted reproductive sector increases its business volume by 2.7% in 2022

The assisted reproductive sector increases its business volume by 2.7% in 2022

Mia Thompson October 19, 2023 0
Transforming the HR agenda. His Highness, on the agenda

Transforming the HR agenda. His Highness, on the agenda

Mia Thompson October 17, 2023 0
Reopening of the Ugandan Embassy in Cuba (+photos)

Reopening of the Ugandan Embassy in Cuba (+photos)

Mia Thompson October 16, 2023 0
Higher interest rates leave more profits for US banking giants

Higher interest rates leave more profits for US banking giants

Mia Thompson October 14, 2023 0
Seventeen examples of refugees leading sustainable development

Seventeen examples of refugees leading sustainable development

Mia Thompson October 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The president begins an official visit to the United States on Sunday

The president begins an official visit to the United States on Sunday

Mia Thompson October 22, 2023 0
“I know it’s hard to understand; ‘We are a family and we work so that they don’t miss anything.’

“I know it’s hard to understand; ‘We are a family and we work so that they don’t miss anything.’

Mia Thompson October 21, 2023 0
Tammy becomes a hurricane near the Leeward Islands

Tammy becomes a hurricane near the Leeward Islands

Cedric Manwaring October 21, 2023 0
Tik Tok: A young man discovers that his parents are in a multiple relationship: This was his reaction | News from Mexico

Tik Tok: A young man discovers that his parents are in a multiple relationship: This was his reaction | News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring October 20, 2023 0
The assisted reproductive sector increases its business volume by 2.7% in 2022

The assisted reproductive sector increases its business volume by 2.7% in 2022

Mia Thompson October 19, 2023 0