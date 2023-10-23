Mango boosts its online expansion and takes its e-commerce to 22 markets

Mangoes are conquering new markets through the network. The Spanish fashion distribution company has launched its e-commerce in 22 new markets, the majority of which are on the African continent, the company announced Thursday.

Specifically, the company has reached Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Bermuda, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Benin, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mali, Chad, Rwanda, Uganda, Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi, in which all its business divisions are distributed. With these additions, the company has increased its international presence through the online channel to 110 countries.

In some new markets, the company was already distributing its offerings through the physical channel. “It is a step forward in our internationalization strategy to bring our value proposition to the whole world,” explained Elena Karasu, Internet Director and Client of the company.

The company has accelerated through the digital channel in recent years. Specifically, the company closed last year by distributing its offer in 90 countries through its website. Online trading volume increased to €960 million, 36% more than in 2021..

Outside of Spain, Mango has also accelerated its growth in recent months, expanding its offline business in countries such as the United States. The Spanish company plans to open 15 facilities in the North American country during the current year. At the beginning of August, the company opened the doors to two stores in Texas and Georgia, to which new establishments will be added.

Collimated, Mango also launched an offensive in Canada with the idea of ​​opening twenty stores within ten years. To boost its growth in the region, the company is working alongside Fox Group.

The Spanish company’s other focus is in the Netherlands and Italy, where since July it has prepared a battery of seven slots in the Netherlands (in cities such as Groningen, Den Bosch, Nijmegen, Leeuwarden and Rotterdam) and fifteen in the Italian country. (In cities such as Foggia, Brescia or Turin).

According to the latest available data, the company closed the first half of the current year with sales amounting to 1,451 million euros, an increase of 30% over the same period in 2022 and another 30% more than in 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic.