Travelers of some nationalities will pay US$1,000 to transit through El Salvador Airport
By strategyynegocios.net
El Salvador will impose a new fare on transit passengers of 57 nationalities, the independent Port Executive Committee (CEPA) has confirmed. Through their websiteOn October 20, indicating that it will begin working on the 23rd of the same month.
Travelers on the list will see that airlines charge a fee of $1,000.00 + VAT per passenger.
The official responsible for managing El Salvador International Airport, San Oscar Arnulfo Romero, indicated that this is what is called an airport improvement fee.
because? Because “there is an increase in the number of arriving, departing and connecting passengers at the airport, compared to previous years… El Salvador, due to its strategic location, is a hub for one of the most important airlines in the region, with direct connections to more than 30 destinations in 14 countries,” the entity notes. .
Who will pay for it? Travelers of nationalities such as: Angola, Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic (Republic), Comoros, Ivory Coast, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea . , Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, India, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, Mauritius, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Western Sahara, and Sao Tomé and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Somaliland, South Africa (Republic), Sudan, South Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tunisia, Togo, Uganda, Djibouti, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
