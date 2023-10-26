Travelers of some nationalities will pay US$1,000 to transit through El Salvador Airport

By strategyynegocios.net

El Salvador will impose a new fare on transit passengers of 57 nationalities, the independent Port Executive Committee (CEPA) has confirmed. Through their websiteOn October 20, indicating that it will begin working on the 23rd of the same month.

Travelers on the list will see that airlines charge a fee of $1,000.00 + VAT per passenger.

The official responsible for managing El Salvador International Airport, San Oscar Arnulfo Romero, indicated that this is what is called an airport improvement fee.