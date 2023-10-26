Travelers of some nationalities will pay US$1,000 to transit through El Salvador Airport

Mia Thompson October 26, 2023 0
Travelers of some nationalities will pay US$1,000 to transit through El Salvador Airport

By strategyynegocios.net

El Salvador will impose a new fare on transit passengers of 57 nationalities, the independent Port Executive Committee (CEPA) has confirmed. Through their websiteOn October 20, indicating that it will begin working on the 23rd of the same month.

Travelers on the list will see that airlines charge a fee of $1,000.00 + VAT per passenger.

The official responsible for managing El Salvador International Airport, San Oscar Arnulfo Romero, indicated that this is what is called an airport improvement fee.

because? Because “there is an increase in the number of arriving, departing and connecting passengers at the airport, compared to previous years… El Salvador, due to its strategic location, is a hub for one of the most important airlines in the region, with direct connections to more than 30 destinations in 14 countries,” the entity notes. .

Who will pay for it? Travelers of nationalities such as: Angola, Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic (Republic), Comoros, Ivory Coast, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea . , Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, India, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, Mauritius, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Western Sahara, and Sao Tomé and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Somaliland, South Africa (Republic), Sudan, South Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tunisia, Togo, Uganda, Djibouti, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

More Stories

The US economy records a growth rate of 4.9% in the third quarter – Telemundo 52

The US economy records a growth rate of 4.9% in the third quarter – Telemundo 52

Mia Thompson October 27, 2023 0
Mango boosts its online expansion and takes its e-commerce to 22 markets

Mango boosts its online expansion and takes its e-commerce to 22 markets

Mia Thompson October 23, 2023 0
The president begins an official visit to the United States on Sunday

The president begins an official visit to the United States on Sunday

Mia Thompson October 22, 2023 0
“I know it’s hard to understand; ‘We are a family and we work so that they don’t miss anything.’

“I know it’s hard to understand; ‘We are a family and we work so that they don’t miss anything.’

Mia Thompson October 21, 2023 0
The assisted reproductive sector increases its business volume by 2.7% in 2022

The assisted reproductive sector increases its business volume by 2.7% in 2022

Mia Thompson October 19, 2023 0
Transforming the HR agenda. His Highness, on the agenda

Transforming the HR agenda. His Highness, on the agenda

Mia Thompson October 17, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Why is sleeping too much bad?

Why is sleeping too much bad?

Cedric Manwaring October 27, 2023 0
The US economy records a growth rate of 4.9% in the third quarter – Telemundo 52

The US economy records a growth rate of 4.9% in the third quarter – Telemundo 52

Mia Thompson October 27, 2023 0
The New York Times denies the Israeli and American account of the hospital explosion in Gaza News from Mexico

The New York Times denies the Israeli and American account of the hospital explosion in Gaza News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring October 26, 2023 0
Travelers of some nationalities will pay US$1,000 to transit through El Salvador Airport

Travelers of some nationalities will pay US$1,000 to transit through El Salvador Airport

Mia Thompson October 26, 2023 0
Hurricane Tammy escalates to Category 2 after Otis passes. Is Mexico in danger? Career – Fox Sports

Hurricane Tammy escalates to Category 2 after Otis passes. Is Mexico in danger? Career – Fox Sports

Cedric Manwaring October 25, 2023 0