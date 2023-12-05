The President of Uganda receives the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela (+Photos)

Museveni expressed his thanks to his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, for his efforts aimed at strengthening and expanding friendly relations and cooperation between the Bolivarian Republic and the countries of that continent, as the Foreign Minister indicated on his Twitter account, previously.

He noted that the Ugandan president called for increasing trade between Africa and Latin America, especially in areas such as energy, agriculture, health and education.

Gill noted that he also emphasized how our continents continue to fight aggression from the northwestern countries, “a fight that calls us to the unity of our nations,” he said.

The senior Venezuelan diplomat conveyed to the African head of state a Bolivarian greeting from Maduro and his readiness to create a link between the two countries that would allow for a future development for the two peoples.

The South American Foreign Minister’s visit began here yesterday with the aim of strengthening friendship and strategic cooperation.

Among his first activities, he held a meeting with Uganda’s Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakoba, with whom he discussed how to “advance issues that have been highlights of the Bolivarian process.”

Also on Monday, Gill spoke with the Uganda National Planning Authority and NAM summit organizing member, Pamela Kasabete Mbabazi, about cooperation in economic and social areas of concern to both peoples.

The Venezuelan minister concluded his stay in Rwanda on Wednesday, where he completed a broad and intense agenda of meetings with senior authorities, including the Executive Vice President of this country’s Development Council, Nelly Mukazaire.

He also met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda, Edward Ngirente, with whom he discussed new areas of understanding and cooperation that help strengthen the South-South Union, and with his counterpart, Vincent Biruta.

Immediately after the end of his visit to Uganda, the Bolivarian Foreign Minister will head to Egypt, the last stop of his tour, after arriving in the Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia and Rwanda.

Note/JCD