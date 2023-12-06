Venezuela and Uganda are working to strengthen friendly relations and cooperation

as part of International tour in AfricaMinister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, On Thursday, Evan Gill arrived in the Republic of Uganda For a purpose Strengthening friendly relations and strategic cooperation With the East African country.

Counselor Gill, through s He announced his mission to Uganda Carrying a message from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, “Diplomacy of Brotherhood and Peace” With the African country.

As a first meeting, Head of the External Relations Portfolio of Venezuela A working meeting was held with the Uganda National Planning Authority and organizing member of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, Pamela Kasabete Mbabazi.

Jill and Kasabiti Mbabazi The meeting discussed issues of strategic cooperation in economic and social affairs Of concern to Venezuela and Uganda.

The next Venezuelan Foreign Minister… In order to achieve the firm goal of achieving strategic friendly relations, he held a meeting with the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development of UgandaJudith Nabakoba.

And in this meeting that Venezuelan Deputy Minister for African Affairs, Yuri PimentelThey discussed the topics that “They were the flags of the Bolivarian operation.”This is what Gil wrote on his social network X.

Diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Uganda were established on April 27, 1970.. President Hugo Chavez and current President Nicolas Maduro have given priority to trade relations and solidarity with the people of mother Africa.

Ivan Gil, on his African tour, visited Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia and Rwanda. Africa countries tour I am expected to be crowned in Egypt.

Thus, Venezuela has succeeded in deepening relations with African countries in order to strengthen and benefit people to people..

