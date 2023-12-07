A 70-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda.- a slim Ugandan from 70 years old She gave birth twinsShe thus became the oldest mother in Africa, according to what her doctor told Agence France-Presse.

Savina Namukwaya described the birth of her twins as a “miracle” on Wednesday at a medical center in the capital, Kampala, where she received fertility treatment.

“It is an extraordinary achievement,” Dr. Edward Tamale Sally, who monitored the pregnancy and birth, told AFP.

He added that the mother and two children, a girl and a boy, are still under observation, but are in good health.

“There is no way to express my joy now,” said Namukwaya, who lives in a rural area about 120 kilometers west of Kampala.

The woman had already given birth to her first daughter in 2020 after several years of failed attempts, which earned her the nickname “The Cursed Woman.”

She had no children with her first husband, who died in 1992.

Her current partner, whom she met four years later, did not attend the birth.

“He may not be happy that I gave birth to twins,” Namukwaya said, “for fear of the responsibilities that might entail.”

