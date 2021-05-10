The Pumas 7 team added three victories in the Dubai Seven and will face Chile

13 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The Bomas 7s Share in SevenD Dubai, In the face of what will be Tokyo Olympics 2021. The Argentine team is part of the red group with CanadaAnd the Japan s Uganda, While they will be in the blue group SpainAnd the ChileAnd the France s Kenya.

It was the debut for Albiceleste with Smiled at dawn Friday of 3.58 in Argentina In view of Uganda. The team led by Santiago Gómez achieved Cora A. Triumph of 38 to 14. Then it is The second meeting It was with New victory over Japan by 31 to 14, at the same time Last meeting on the day they closed it Hit it From 24 to 14 to Canada. Now they will go Saturday against Chile to Quarter-finals From the competition.

The group is directed by Santiago Gomez Cora, Champion in the last two tournaments What happened in Madrid, it will also be present at The second tournament in Dubai, Disputed Between April 8 and 9.

While they comfortably beat Uganda, they then had to do more to beat Japan 31-14 in the first round of the Seven Emirates Championships in Dubai. The first day started with a wide win over Uganda, one of the weakest competitors facing the team led by Santiago Gómez Cora. Victory was a 38-14 attempt Matias Osadchuk, Franco Sabato, Fernando Luna, Rodrigo Echart, Lautaro Bazan Felice and Santiago Alvarez.

Then came the match against Japan with another victory, in this case by 31-14. They got to the Japanese language Marcus Monetta (x2), Matthias Osadchuk and Ignacio Mendy.

In the third decisive match this afternoon in Dubai, Argentina beat Canadian Saab team 14-26 That raised him in a hit match after another. The The Argentine attempts came via Lautaro Bazan Velez, Marcus Monetta, Igno Mendy and Matthias Osadchuk..

The tournament will continue tomorrow, Saturday Los Pumas 7 will continue their way to the championship title against Chile This in a day Today they lost to Kenya 39-7, Spain 19-12 and France 38-5.

Source: ESPN

13 mins ago Cynthia Porter

