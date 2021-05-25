The Queens of the Caribbean face the United States on Tuesday in their first League match

This Tuesday at 12 noon (6:00 pm in Rimini) the Caribbean Queens will play their first match in the Nations Volleyball League when they face the United States at the start of the tournament that brings together the world’s 16 best teams. .

The Dominican calendar records the next day’s matches against Brazil, evenly between noon and 27 against Canada at 9:00 AM before continuing the next round of the League, which will be held in Rimini, Italy.

The United States is ranked second in the world and the Dominican Republic is ranked 9. The 12-ranked countries for the Olympic Games compete in this tournament, so the designation serves as a benchmark for the 2020 Tokyo Volleyball Championship.

The Dominican squad consists of veteran Andres Valdes, as well as Lesville Yves Mejia, Brenda Castillo, Neverca Marte, Camille Dominguez, Yucati Perez Flores, Priscilla Rivera, Yonquaira Peña Isabel, Gina Mambrette, Jenneri Martinez, Brasilin Martinez Marivanchi de la Ríguez, Bethleen Gonzalez led by Brazilian coach Marcos Kwik.