The seventh edition of The Other Way Film Festival will screen 32 films

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The seventh edition of the sustainable film festival, The Other Way Film Festival (AWFF), will screen 32 films using a mixed format, allowing viewers to attend screenings in person in six theaters in Madrid or online.

Under the theme “Let’s Build Hope,” the competition will broadcast documentaries, feature films and short films related to environmental issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss or the connection between humans and other species on the planet, according to the latest news. Organization statement.

Of the 30 selected films, 16 will enter the competition: 11 in the official section – 7 of which will premiere in Spain – and 6 in the impact section.

In addition to surnames depicted in Spain, there are others from Germany, France, Denmark, the United States, Kenya, South Africa, Chile, Colombia, or China, among others.

will be the opening barDear future children’, by German Franz Bohm, which narrates the adventures of three activists fighting against injustice in Hong Kong, Chile and Uganda, which can be seen simultaneously in twelve Spanish cities: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valladolid, Pamplona, ​​Bilbao, Seville, Cordoba, Malaga , Toledo and Vigo.

The Spanish film in competition in the official section is ‘leopardsThe adventure of photographer Andoni Candela and his teenage son in search of the last of the big cats in different parts of the planet.

Facing the “unprecedented evolutionary pressure we are facing” with the flourishing of “new initiatives this strand hopes for a better world,” said AFC Director Marta García Lario.

The jury for the Odyssey Prize will consist of Jimena Ahrensberg – Programming Director of the documentary channel Odyssey – Bocho – singer of Vitosta Morla – and Christina Aparicio – journalist of the cinematic magazine Cayman.

The festival also has a section “Roll for changeSponsored by Signus Ecovalor, which will include the production of dozens of national short films, as well as the Guiones por el Cambio competition sponsored by El Gatoverde Producciones.

The Audience Award will also be given in the Official Section and in the Impact Section.

In addition to films, the festival also presents Parallel Activities Diverse, including training for committed filmmakers, children’s workshops or SANNAS harvest.

