President Museveni blocks Uganda for 42 days and amends curfew

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni during his State of the Nation address. [Courtesy]

Uganda has been on lockdown for 42 days, after an increase in the number of Covid-19 infections.

The nationwide curfew has been revised to start from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

President Yoweri Museveni issued the directive Friday night from the presidential residence in the capital, Kampala, indicating relaxation in adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

Some of the new directives for Uganda include:

Public transportation, private vehicle, automobile and wedding movement are prohibited for 42 days.

Weddings are only permitted until 5:00 pm. They will also transport goods and patients only with the referral of a medical worker.

The Ugandan government says this is because it wants people to stay at home. This virus does not spread by itself. It was moved by you. “We are killing ourselves,” Museveni said in a televised address.

All public and private transportation across the border has been suspended.

All schools and higher education institutions are closed for 42 days.

Only essential and emergency vehicles can move.

Places of worship and sports facilities will remain closed for 42 days, while burials are restricted to families only.

Tourists can enter Uganda, but on the condition that they are vaccinated and will only use vehicles designated for this.

Museveni indicated the need for stricter measures, saying that those he announced in his last speech were not adhered to and did not achieve the desired goals.

Uganda has recorded up to 1,000 daily cases of coronavirus in recent weeks.

Museveni added: “We have noticed a number of danger signs in the direction of this epidemic. These help us alert us to what we are doing. Some of them include an increasing number of daily COVID-19 cases per week.”

The state closed schools for 42 days on June 6 and ordered all teachers to be fully vaccinated before accepting them back into schools.

Uganda currently has 40,734 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 334 deaths.