The Netflix series that was again the most watched in the US according to Nielsen

After the weeks in which Outer Banks topped the top ten, another series has gained momentum and is back at the top of US Netflix. Which?

audience scale Nielsen Responsible for publishing full figures on users who use TVs and streaming services, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu TV and Disney +. These popular US platforms don’t usually release their data regularly, so these reports arrive about a month late.

In recent reports they have demonstrated the dominance of offshore banks In the US region for most of August. This teenage drama has been transcended Virgin River Publicly it was 2,100 million minutes watched, but as the weeks went by it was losing viewers and today we have a new leader in the rankings.

According to the latest official report from Nielsen, The most watched series on Netflix United States between the week of August 23-29 was again Appears by having 1.388 million minutes played on the platform. In case you don’t remember, it was the show that snatched first place from him The devil When Part 5B aired for the first time in July, it remained the most popular audience choice until new episodes of Virgin River.

His return to being the most watched is due to Renewed for a fourth and final season, after it was canceled by NBCWhich awakened the anger of his fans who expressed themselves on the networks under the hashtag #SaveManifest. your luck Netflix Listen to them and at the end of August they announced that they would be producing the last batch of episodes.

click home Ranked behind with 912 million minutes watched, leaving Cruella Disney + third with a score of 815. The rest of the top ten from Netflix and complete with cocumillon (719 AD), instinct anatomy (704 AD), criminal minds (587 AD), NCIS (586 AD), A nice girl (519 AD), Chicago Med (497 m) y Heartland (490 m). Check out the official Nielsen report!