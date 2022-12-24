The United States, a team with a future

The year 2022 made it clear that the USMNT is on the path of history

The United States national team slapped the table at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after becoming the best representative of CONCACAF in the tournament.

The Stars and Stripes fell in the round of 16 to the Netherlands who were on the verge of eliminating Lionel Messi’s Argentina, the team that ended up winning the world title.

Those led by Greg Barhalter have stopped showing their reality. It is a team under construction that aims to find its best performance in the 2026 World Cup, when the United States will be one of the venues for the next World Cup.

Led by Christian Pulisic, who is going through the lowest moment in his professional career, there is a group of young footballers who aim to develop their talents in the coming years on the European continent.

There are players like Sergiño Dest, Yunus Musah, Weston McKenie, Timothy Weah, Jesús Ferreira, and more.

The average for this Qatar 2022 team was 25.23 and midfield was the area with the youngest players, a fact they aim to solidify in the years to come.

Of the 26 players who attended the Qatar 2022 ceremony, only 9 players are part of the domestic league, the Football League, and the rest play abroad, mostly in top teams from Europe.

After the World Cup, the United States occupied a place in the FIFA rankings for the last month of December of the year, outperforming the rest of the teams in the region, by expelling Mexico from first place after the disaster that befell it after its exclusion. in the group stage.