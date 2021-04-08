The United States and China are also fighting for the UEFA European League

The UEFA Quarter-finals European League 2020-2021 They start on Thursday and will do so privately, although it will not have a direct relationship with what is happening on the field, but it is a vital part of the work of clubs and the formation of their teams.

These are the companies behind the eight teams that have reached this state, five of them are foreign, three of them United State And another two from ChinaTwo of the countries that invested money in recent years in sports institutions outside their borders.

The United States, England, and Italy

Manchester United: Between 2003 and 2005, American businessman Malcolm Irving Glazer acquired all of the Red Devils’ shares, paying out more than $ 1,160 million. Glazer passed away in 2014, but his family is still in charge of the English team, and they have them too Tampa Bay Buccaneers de la NFLRecently, the 2021 Super Bowl champions.

Arsenal: The Gunners are owned by Denver, Colorado-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. Its owner is a businessman Stan Crocken Who, in addition to the London staff, is a major contributor to NFL Angels Rams, MLS Colorado Rapids, NBA Denver Nuggets And Colorado Avalanche from the NHL.

RomeDan Friedkin, originally from San Diego, California, owns the company Friedkin Group Which has owns the Italian fund since 2020. In addition to being a filmmaker and owner of a film and entertainment production company, Dan Friedkin He is the CEO of one of the largest Toyota dealerships.

China, in Spain and the Czech Republic

CF Granada: The Spanish team has belonged since 2009 to Daxian 2009 SL, which was founded in Spain, however, in 2016, this company passed into the hands of Chinese businessman Jian Lizhang, who also invested to acquire the majority of the shares of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA and Club Parma Football Club in Italy.

Slavia PragueIn 2015, the Chinese company CEFC China Energy landed in the Czech Republic, and among its investments, it acquired 60% of the shares of the Czech team. Three years later, in 2018, it was announced that another Chinese company, Sinobo, was the new major shareholder in the club, which, together with Manchester, was the only one to have won this competition.

The three clubs in the quarter-finals that have domestic investments behind are the Villarreal from Spain, Ajax from Holland and Dynamo Zagreb, Currently suffering from administrative problems, since its boss, Zoran Mamic, was accused of money transfer and corruption on March 15th.