The United States and the United Kingdom carry out new attacks in Yemen – DW – 01/23/2024

United State The United Kingdom carried out new attacks in YemenThe Houthi News Agency reported, at dawn today, Tuesday (01/23/2024 AD), before the two Western powers confirmed it.

The Saba agency indicated in a brief alert in Arabic that “British-American forces are launching attacks in the capital, Sana’a, and in several governorates” in the country.

The two countries said in a joint statement that they carried out attacks against “eight Houthi targets in Yemen, in response to ongoing Houthi attacks on international and commercial traffic, as well as warships crossing the Red Sea.”

According to what was reported by Al Masirah Network in The HouthisFour attacks targeted the Al-Dailami military base, north of the rebel-controlled capital.

The Houthis claim an attack on an American ship

The Houthis, an Iran-backed movement that supports the Palestinian Hamas movement in its conflict with Israel, claimed responsibility on Monday for an attack on a US military ship off the coast of Yemen.

The movement's spokesman, Yahya Saree, said that the Houthi forces “carried out a military operation targeting the American military cargo ship Ocean Gas in the Gulf of Aden.”

A US defense official contacted by Agence France-Presse described this information as “false.”

Since mid-November, the Houthis have attacked what they consider to be ships linked to Israel in the region The Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, disrupting maritime traffic and prompting the US and UK to carry out retaliatory attacks.

