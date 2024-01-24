Food, dance and workshops to learn more about this culture

When is Chinese New Year CDMX plans to celebrate in a big way

he Chinese New Year It's just around the corner and at CDMX there will be no shortage of celebrations, so today we're sharing 5 plans so you can enjoy it in a big way.





Save the date because there will be it all: dancing, Chinese food, film screenings, presentations, workshops, costume contest, tea ceremony and more, so check out our recommendations so you know when and what activities you can enjoy with your family, partner or friends.

5 plans to celebrate Chinese New Year 2024

1- “Chinese New Year Cultural Festival 2024”

On February 10, the celebration of the Chinese New Year will arrive, and in celebration of this holiday, the National Center for the Arts (CENART), in cooperation with the Chinese Embassy in Mexico and various institutions in the eastern country, organized the Chinese New Year celebration. The third edition of the “Chinese New Year Cultural Festival 2024”.

This party will start on Saturday, February 3 and you can enjoy activities such as dance, cinema, circus, shadow theatre, martial arts, workshops, conferences, exhibitions and plastic arts.

when: From Saturday, February 3 to Saturday, February 24, 2024

From Saturday, February 3 to Saturday, February 24, 2024 where: National Center of the Arts (CENART), located at Rio Churubusco Avenue 79, Country Club Churubusco District, Coyoacán, 04210, CDMX.

National Center of the Arts (CENART), located at Rio Churubusco Avenue 79, Country Club Churubusco District, Coyoacán, 04210, CDMX. Schedule: From 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, entry is free and suitable for all audiences.

When is Chinese New Year in CDMX: Plan to celebrate it in style / Image: Canva

2- Chinese New Year at MNCM by the Chinese community in Mexico

For the tenth year in a row, the National Museum of World Cultures is decorated for the New Year celebration, as this edition is dedicated to the wonderful world of the dragon, with the prominent participation of the Chinese community in Mexico led by architect Alfonso Chiu.

The event will include the traditional display of dragons and lions on Moneda Street, in addition to captivating traditional dances and dances. In addition, martial arts demonstrations and lectures on traditional Chinese medicine will be organised, among other activities such as red envelope workshops, Chinese lanterns, wooden dragon creation, origami, and guided tours of the China Permanent Hall. .

when: Saturday 10 February

Saturday 10 February where: National Museum of World Cultures, located at Moneda 13, Historic Center, Mexico City

National Museum of World Cultures, located at Moneda 13, Historic Center, Mexico City Schedule: From 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

3- Costume competition for the Chinese Embassy in Mexico

In the context of the “Happy Chinese New Year” and in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the twinning between Beijing and the mutual data exchange agreement, the Chinese Embassy in Mexico extends a cordial invitation to participate in the 7th Conference. Costume competition.

The day will be enriched with exciting prizes and a program of activities that will include traditional dances, in addition to folkloric performances from China and Mexico. Don't miss celebrating this special occasion!

when: February 4, 2024

February 4, 2024 where: On Paseo de la Reforma, right in front of the Glorieta de la Columna de la Independencia

On Paseo de la Reforma, right in front of the Glorieta de la Columna de la Independencia Schedule: From 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

When is Chinese New Year in CDMX: Plan to celebrate it in style

4- Chinatown in CDMX

Chinatown is presented as one of the most prominent options to welcome the Year of the Dragon. This cultural enclave, filled with paper lanterns and traditional decorations, houses restaurants and establishments that transport visitors to the vibrant streets of the Asian giant.

In addition to witnessing captivating lion and dragon dances, visitors have the opportunity to delight their taste buds with authentic Chinese cuisine, purchase good luck charms, and deepen their knowledge of rich Chinese culture.

When and time: There is no official programming, so we invite you to take a look around

There is no official programming, so we invite you to take a look around where: Chinatown in CDMX, between Dolores Streets, Juarez Street, Independencia Street and between Victoria Street, Centro Historico, CDMX.

In Directo al Paladar México you can also read | “Chinese New Year Cultural Festival 2024”: when and what activities you can enjoy at CENART