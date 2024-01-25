The “Monster of Amstetten” will leave the psychiatric center to serve his prison sentence

Cedric Manwaring January 25, 2024 0
The “Monster of Amstetten” will leave the psychiatric center to serve his prison sentence

Today, an Austrian court decided to send him to a prison for common criminals Joseph Fritzl, He was sentenced in 2009 to life imprisonment for possession He was locked in a basement and raped his daughter for 24 years. This is the sentence he has spent so far in a center for convicts who suffer from mental problems.

The “Monster of Amstetten,” who will turn 89 next April, imprisoned his daughter in 1984 and sexually assaulted her for years. He had seven children with him. Who were born in the basement of the family home without the knowledge of the rest of the family.

The judicial decision, which will not be implemented until it becomes final, means that he will continue to serve his sentence in prison. Although his defense continues to request parole This measure is considered a first step towards his release from prison.

However, this application was for general parole The court rejected it today.

If the ruling is not appealed. Josef Fritz, who according to Austrian media changed his last name to Meyerhof some time agoHe will spend the next ten years in prison on the condition that he undergo psychological treatment.

Image: Pexels Archive

The decision to leave the psychiatric center was based on an expert's report indicating that he was suffering from dementia The conditions no longer exist due to their current detention conditions.

The defense also pointed out that the court mentioned this The convict is no longer a danger. APA reports.

His lawyer, Astrid Wagner, confirmed that her client “He's absolutely filled with remorse.”

After its discovery in 2008. Fritzl's crime caused an international uproar The abusive father, then 73 years old, was sentenced to life imprisonment in a prison for criminals with psychological problems in Krems, 80 kilometers from Vienna.

(With information from Evie)

More Stories

Food, dance and workshops to learn more about this culture

Food, dance and workshops to learn more about this culture

Cedric Manwaring January 24, 2024 0
The United States and the United Kingdom carry out new attacks in Yemen – DW – 01/23/2024

The United States and the United Kingdom carry out new attacks in Yemen – DW – 01/23/2024

Cedric Manwaring January 23, 2024 0
Ariel was born with six legs and was abandoned. Today you receive a new opportunity

Ariel was born with six legs and was abandoned. Today you receive a new opportunity

Cedric Manwaring January 22, 2024 0
Evangelical Reflections – Sermon Sunday, January 21, 2024

Evangelical Reflections – Sermon Sunday, January 21, 2024

Cedric Manwaring January 22, 2024 0
We humans made the dog develop this side of his body, he was more “friendly” – he taught me about science

We humans made the dog develop this side of his body, he was more “friendly” – he taught me about science

Cedric Manwaring January 21, 2024 0
Roundabout vs traffic light: which is better?

Roundabout vs traffic light: which is better?

Cedric Manwaring January 20, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The “Monster of Amstetten” will leave the psychiatric center to serve his prison sentence

The “Monster of Amstetten” will leave the psychiatric center to serve his prison sentence

Cedric Manwaring January 25, 2024 0
Food, dance and workshops to learn more about this culture

Food, dance and workshops to learn more about this culture

Cedric Manwaring January 24, 2024 0

Casino Technology and Accessibility: Making Games Inclusive for All Players

Magdalena Zlatica January 24, 2024 0
Álvaro Leyva calls for strengthening the economies of the countries of the South

Álvaro Leyva calls for strengthening the economies of the countries of the South

Mia Thompson January 24, 2024 0
The United States and the United Kingdom carry out new attacks in Yemen – DW – 01/23/2024

The United States and the United Kingdom carry out new attacks in Yemen – DW – 01/23/2024

Cedric Manwaring January 23, 2024 0