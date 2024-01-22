Ariel was born with six legs and was abandoned. Today you receive a new opportunity

London.- a Spaniel bitch Born with Six legswho was found abandoned in a supermarket car park, is now like other dogs after her extra limbs were surgically removed.

ArielWhich is named after the character.the little Mermaid“Because the extra two-legged appendix at the end appeared fin, He ran around the grass on Saturday as he adapted to life on four legs.

“She's doing great,” said Vicki Black, director of Langford Veets, the small animal veterinary hospital where she underwent surgery Thursday.

The dog, which had multiple birth defects, was found in central Pembroke, Wales, in September. The animal rescue organization Greenacres Rescue took her in and raised money for its operation.

Black explained that the hospital, which is part of the University of Bristol, had never seen a six-legged dog or performed such an operation.

“Ariel “She was a complicated dog,” Black said. “We are a center that believes that learning continues throughout a career and we are proud to innovate and treat pets like them Ariel“.

Ariel, after undergoing surgery, in Bristol, England. Photo: Vicki Black. AP

His extra legs protruded from his right hind limbs and appeared useless, dangling next to his swaying tail as he walked somewhat awkwardly in a video recorded before the operation.

When he was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, he went out into the hospital garden with the air of a hunting dog, put his nose to the ground and pulled on the leash.







