The United States can report 1 million cases a day of omicron

46 mins ago Leland Griffith

Francis Collins, Outgoing Director of the National Institutes of Health United State, This Sunday said that daily cases COVID-19 with the variable omicron can reach Million of cases the new the day.

Collins will retire after spending more than 12 years as a manager, but pre-retirement concerns remain about the latest statistics from pandemic.

“I know people are sick of this,” Collins said, acknowledging the desperation the American people are experiencing two years after the pandemic.

“I’m tired too, believe me. But virus He never tires of us. She spends a great time changing her look every two months, creating a new one Variables And discover ways to achieve more Contagious”, He expressed.

with the boom omicron And how difficult it is fight it, “It is as if we are starting over with a different virus than the one we started,” Francis said.

Omicron processor trials begin

Finally, Collins explained how dangerous the omicron variant is.

“Even if you have danger gravity Slightly less, we could have a million cases per day if we weren’t really interested in all the mitigation strategies.”

You may also be interested in: Carlos Marin: DIVO II member died due to complications from COVID-19

More Stories

Gasly remembers when he traveled to Uganda and was scammed by a sponsor

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

“Republican austerity”: Dennis Dresser’s sarcastic comment on Gertz Manero’s luxury apartments

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

A missile attack near the US embassy in Baghdad | world | DW

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Exatlón United States: release date, participants and everything you need to know about the new season

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Latin Americans are the group with the largest student debt in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Uganda: Two policemen killed in armed attack on checkpoint in central Uganda

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Scientists create a carbon dioxide-based model to measure COVID-19 risks in offices and classrooms

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

Gasly remembers when he traveled to Uganda and was scammed by a sponsor

42 mins ago Sharon Hanson

11 new items added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with its latest update: when and how to get them – Nintenderos

44 mins ago Leo Adkins

Victor Escobar, a new non-ill patient, opts for euthanasia in Colombia

45 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States can report 1 million cases a day of omicron

46 mins ago Leland Griffith