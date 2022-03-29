The United States has lowered the travel alert for Ecuador

The US government lowered Ecuador’s class from Level 4 to Level 3, within its scope Travel Alerts. This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Tourism This Monday, March 28, 2022.

At the end of January this year, the North American country raised the alert status from 3 to 4 due to the increase in cases COVID-19. However, the Vaccination plan Implemented by the government has reduced the incidence of this disease in Ecuador.

Travel Alerts Recommendations that emit Governments from every country, and currently they are more directed to the situation epidemic from every nation.

EcuadorPeru, Colombia, and Bolivia are the only countries in South America that fall into Level 3 of the US Travel Alert.

As for other priority destinations, Ecuador It is on the green in the UK, Spain and France; At the yellow level in Germany, and at the red level in Canada. The latter country has all countries at the same level due to the impact of covid-19.

“This change in US travel alerts means important news that drives entry American travelers,” the Tourism Portfolio noted. In 2021, 269,673 Americans arrived in the country, which is almost double the number of arrivals in 2020.



