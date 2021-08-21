The United States is losing one of its numbers

United States national team Make it known that his Captain Christian Pulisic who plays him Chelsea From England, the test result was positive COVID-19 This week, so it is doubtful for the World Cup qualifier matches in CONCACAF in which they will face El Salvador and Honduras In the early days.

polisic Tested positive Hisopado Held weekly in the club, before the classic London Which will be held on Sunday before ArsenalWhere his experience was published as confirmed by the player on his account Instagram. Chelsea The footballer was declared stable and asymptomatic.

Posted by Pulisic on Instagram



According to the health protocols of United kingdom, the one who gives positiveHe must be isolated for 10 days, then the first PCR test And then you have to wait another eight days to get another Hisopado what if outcome he is Negation, can return to normal activity, so this puts him in doubt Matches of your choice.

Doctors United State They indicated that they kept in touch with their colleagues from ChelseaFor continuous monitoring of the health status Christian PulisicBecause there is hope that he will be present in some meetings because it is usual in invitations Greg Berhalter.

United State He will make his World Cup qualifying debut on September 2 against saviorThen on the second day he will face the five Canada Eight will be closed by Honduras In the event of a visit.