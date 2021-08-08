The United States, three-time Olympic champion

On Sunday, the United States entered by two gold medals over China and, thanks to the women, overtook the Asian giants and emerged for the third time in a row as Olympic champions.

The two gold rates that were missing came to tie the Asian giants in women’s basketball and the aluminum test in cycling.

Sue Bird capped an impressive 17-year Olympic career with a historic fifth gold medal in a row.

These two legends have now won 5 consecutive Olympic gold medals! 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/lGhqhchhFx Olympics August 8, 2021

The only thing she and her US teammate Diana Torassi did internationally is win, and now they are the only five gold medalists, the first basketball players to reach the milestone, after Sunday’s 90-75 victory over Japan.

The United States now holds the last seven Olympic gold medals, equaling the U.S. men’s program with the longest streak of its kind. The guys did this between 1936 and 1968.

With Byrd leading the orchestra and shooting for Torassi, they have become the enduring engine that has provided stability to the American Women’s Program since Athens 2004. They have won all 38 Olympic fencing matches they have participated in.

For her part, Jennifer Valenti, the US cycling team, was awarded a gold medal after rising from a crash in the last omnium race to maintain her team’s lead.

Valente took the opportunity to beat Yumi Kajihara (Japan) and Annette Edmundston (New Zealand) to win the race.

Kajihara won the silver and Kirsten Wilde of the Netherlands took the bronze.

Read also: Felix wins his 11th Olympic medal, beats Carl Lewis

Then it was the turn of women’s volleyball to make history. The Americans defeated the Brazilian delegate in three sets to win the first-ever gold in the field, beating China in the overall medal table.

With the United States celebrating this victory, China’s last chance for a tie waned after Qian Li lost to Britain’s Lauren Prince in the women’s middleweight final.

Thus, the United States won 39 gold medals, compared to 38 from China. In all, Americans earned 113 medals and Asians 88.

The Americans managed to reach 40 gold, but Richard Torres fell in the men’s boxing final, heavyweight category, to Uzbek Bakhodir Galulov.