Breaking news on Gaza and pro-Palestinian protests on American campuses, live: news and more

College campuses across the United States were rocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrations this month.

Although the protesters' demands vary from one university to another, almost all of the protests have called on universities to divest from Israel in some way.

But divestment may not be so simple for many academic institutions. Although there are some historical precedents for divestment, universities have so far refused to budge.

Here's what you need to know:

What is divestment?

“Reveal, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest,” demonstrators in Colombia and on campuses across the country chanted.

Simply put, divestment is the opposite of investment.

Many colleges have an endowment, which is donated money that is typically invested in stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments to help the college make money.

Student demonstrators opposing the Israeli military operation in Gaza are demanding that their universities divest in companies linked to Israel.

However, the scope of those demands varies by university.

For example, at Columbia University, considered by some to be the epicenter of the recent student protest movement, a student coalition called “Desegregate Columbia” wants the university to withdraw its $13.6 billion endowment from any company linked to Israel. This includes technology giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet Commercial relations with Israel.

Protesters at other universities, such as Cornell and Yale, are demanding that their schools stop investing solely in weapons manufacturers.

