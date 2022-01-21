The United States wins the Junior World Cup

The Americans are making a strong comeback at the Junior World Tennis Championships and are close to the title. Charisma and elegance are the best words to describe American Olivia Lancer’s performance on the women’s box.

A talented player is one of the main attractions in the final stage of the competition. Her victim in the quarter-finals was the Japanese Ina Koike, who came with a series of significant victories over the top tennis players.

The Asian player wasn’t enough to beat the inspiration of the competition, Olivia Lancer, and she partly lost 6-2, 6-2.

“The end result can show one thing, but it was a very difficult match. They are an opposition that I respect a lot, and I’ve had the opportunity to face them before. I really enjoyed getting the result out. I think that’s the crossing where I’ve felt peace of mind so far in the tournament, and I feel Proud of what I’ve been doing since ‘qualifying.’ In this tournament you shouldn’t have very high expectations because anything can happen, but tomorrow will be another day to give everything again,” said Olivia.

North America’s semi-final opponent will be China’s Madeleine Jessup, another good news for this edition. Surprisingly, the Asian beat American Mia Salama, the fifth seed in the tournament, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. The match, which greatly excited the audience, lasted three hours.

American Crystal Blanche also advanced to the semi-finals by defeating Canadian Elle Daniels 6-2, 6-4. Today the Japanese Sayaka Ishii will be measured. Two Americans and two Asians dream of the title.

In the men’s branch, Latin America’s last hope is gone. Paraguay Martin Vergara failed to maintain his lead at the start of each set and lost to Asian-American Michael Zing (6-4, 6-1).

“I was there throughout the match, I played very well, but unfortunately he did a better job in the crucial moments and won the match for me. I knew he was a tough opponent and I tried to play my game. However, we must attribute a lot to what my teammate did. I leave happy and grateful For Colombia, a country that I love with all my heart and where things always go well for me.Now I will compete in Ecuador and then decide which university to go to,” Paraguay said.

With the top seed, American Cooper Williams, putting on an entertaining start against fellow countryman Jonah Braswell, who he beat 6-1, 6-3, the draw for the semi-finals of the competition is closed, which they will do. She plays tomorrow Thursday from 2:00 p.m. at Racket Park. Free admission.