Washington, Jan. 27 (EFE). The US economy grew 5.7% in 2021, according to the first calculation of the country’s gross domestic product published this Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

According to this data, US GDP accelerated in the fourth quarter, advancing 6.9% year over year and 1.7% sequentially.

However, the Egyptian Accounting Office (BEA) warned that the fourth quarter data is still incomplete and that this estimate may change. The second account will be published on February 24.

Growth of 5.7% in 2021 is the largest annual progress recorded in the country since 1984, and came after a recession in 2020 due to the pandemic in which GDP fell 3.4%.

The annual growth for 2021 is attributed to the improvement in the consumption of goods and services in a recovery year marked by increased consumption and investment, especially non-residential ones, as well as an improvement in the export of goods.

The increase in GDP in the fourth quarter was driven by increases in private investment, exports and consumer spending, which partially offset declines in public investment, federal, state and local. Imports also rose.