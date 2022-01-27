The US economy grew 5.7% in 2021

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

start EEUU

Washington, Jan. 27 (EFE). The US economy grew 5.7% in 2021, according to the first calculation of the country’s gross domestic product published this Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

According to this data, US GDP accelerated in the fourth quarter, advancing 6.9% year over year and 1.7% sequentially.

However, the Egyptian Accounting Office (BEA) warned that the fourth quarter data is still incomplete and that this estimate may change. The second account will be published on February 24.

Growth of 5.7% in 2021 is the largest annual progress recorded in the country since 1984, and came after a recession in 2020 due to the pandemic in which GDP fell 3.4%.

The annual growth for 2021 is attributed to the improvement in the consumption of goods and services in a recovery year marked by increased consumption and investment, especially non-residential ones, as well as an improvement in the export of goods.

The increase in GDP in the fourth quarter was driven by increases in private investment, exports and consumer spending, which partially offset declines in public investment, federal, state and local. Imports also rose.


More Stories

Kenia busca recuperar negocio de combustible en Puerto de Mombasa

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

En Honduras, Cristina coincided with con la vice de los Estados Unidos y agita la interna oficial por el acuerdo con el Fondo

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Confianza de los consumidores de EU cayó en enero

1 day ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – Habrá “golpe” a los ingresos por ómicron: Raquel Buenrostro

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Senators will analyze the issue of raising the minimum days off for workers

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The education sector suffered the worst crisis in history in 2020 and 2021, according to UNESCO

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

‘¡Quiero tener un bebé!, pero tengo amenorrea, ¿puedo tomar medicina natural?’ | El Especialista | La Revista

11 mins ago Mia Thompson

El Salvador enfrenta a Estados Unidos y reta al frio de Columbus

14 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to convert a GIF into an animated sticker | Applications | Smart phones | stickers | nda | nnni | sports game

15 mins ago Leo Adkins

Hombre lleva 3 años sin poder cerrar los ojos tras una cirugía estética

16 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States is sending nearly 1.7 million doses of antiviral vaccine to Uganda

17 mins ago Leland Griffith