The US turns the page with the latest spike in the pandemic: Fauci

Washington- The country’s leading infectious disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, says the United States is “turning the page” on the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, as the White House touts a high rate of paid vaccinations over the weekend. .

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein said on Twitter on Sunday that the United States passed one million vaccines last Saturday for the first time in weeks. More than 1.2 million doses were given that day, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. The doses taken last exceeded one million on September 14.

“We’re definitely turning the page with this special increase,” Fauci said in an interview Sunday on ABC News’ This Week.

But he cautioned, as more than a year and a half into the pandemic has shown, that even in the midst of change, there may be another surge on the horizon if vaccines are not ramped up.

“When there are 70 million people in the country who are eligible for vaccination and they have not yet been vaccinated, this is the danger zone,” he said. “So it’s possible to make sure that this change that we’re seeing, that very positive and optimistic change, keeps going down and doesn’t do what we’ve seen many times before, and then comes back again.”