The woman wanted to impress Arjuna during her concert in Guayaquil

Ricardo Arjona’s concert had several surprises. One of them was the work of a fan during the performance of the Guatemalan singer “Naked”.

As part of his “Black and White” tour, Ricardo Arjona visited Ecuador this weekend to give two concerts in Quito and Guayaquil.

But the concert in the main port was the most commented on the networks after a woman revealed her breasts to attract the artist’s attention.

The lady did it while singing the famous song that was released in 1998 and is part of the album “No Harm to Others”.

Those who attended the ceremony responded with a standing ovation to the woman and captured this moment in several videos that spread on social networks.

However, this isn’t the first time Arjona fans have reacted in this way.

In Colombia, the United States and Cuba, similar scenes were recorded in which fans take the interpretation of the song seriously with such actions.