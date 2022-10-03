The woman wanted to impress Arjuna during her concert in Guayaquil

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Ricardo Arjona’s concert had several surprises. One of them was the work of a fan during the performance of the Guatemalan singer “Naked”.

As part of his “Black and White” tour, Ricardo Arjona visited Ecuador this weekend to give two concerts in Quito and Guayaquil.

But the concert in the main port was the most commented on the networks after a woman revealed her breasts to attract the artist’s attention.

The lady did it while singing the famous song that was released in 1998 and is part of the album “No Harm to Others”.

Those who attended the ceremony responded with a standing ovation to the woman and captured this moment in several videos that spread on social networks.

However, this isn’t the first time Arjona fans have reacted in this way.

In Colombia, the United States and Cuba, similar scenes were recorded in which fans take the interpretation of the song seriously with such actions.

More Stories

US factories post slowest progress in nearly two and a half years – ISM

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Coparmix supports increasing vacation days | Mexico news

24 hours ago Mia Thompson

Russia confirms that the United States is among the “interested” in sabotaging Nord Stream

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Coffee celebrates its International Day with a commitment to the future: sustainability

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Appian and Benalvir, eliminated in Canada

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Estudio Benites expands in the US to meet the demand of domestic customers abroad | Investments | pandemic | Economie

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

North Korea launches missile believed to have flown over Japan

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Homemade tricks to unclog a bathroom without drain cleaner – teach me about science

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Martian helicopter ingenuity records a piece of an unknown object stuck in its leg

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

The woman wanted to impress Arjuna during her concert in Guayaquil

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Max Verstappen could be two-time F1 champion in Japan: what does he need?

15 hours ago Sharon Hanson