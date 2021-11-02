The World Academy of Sciences brings in new Cuban members – Juventud Rebelde

An official source reported today that two Cuban scientists, along with Dr. Tania Crumpet, Director of Clinical Research at the Center for Molecular Immunology, are new members of the World Academy of Sciences.

Cuban Science Network confirmed on its Twitter account the selection of Doctors Gerardo Enrique Gillin, Director of Biomedical Research at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB); and Ernesto Alchuler Alvarez of the Faculty of Physics at the University of Havana.

three #AcademicsCubanos New members elected in #twas: Tania Crompt Ramos of the Center for Molecular Immunology. Gerardo Gillen Nieto, of the CIGB and Ernesto Alchuler Alvarez, of the University of Havana.

Congratulations to all three!

Guillén, a Doctor of Biological Sciences from this Postgraduate Center since 1995, has been a Senior Researcher for 20 years, Chief Academician of the Cuban Academy of Sciences, among others, and has participated in more than 200 conferences and workshops in and out of the country with the presentation of more than 300 papers and more than 50 conferences.

He is the Secretary of the Scientific Council of CIGB and Honorary Member of the Cuban Society of Immunology since 1996 and Honorary Member since 2012.

Altshuler Alvarez, for his part, is a Harvard School of Physics professor, editor of the Cuban Journal of Physics and author of several investigations on magnetic materials related to magnets and superconductivity, among others.

Crumpt’s election was announced the day before on the same social network by the Cuban scientific institution to which he belongs, and will be effective as of January 1, 2022.

Furthermore, the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) is an independent international organisation, founded in Trieste, Italy, in 1983 by a distinguished group of scholars under the leadership of the late Nobel Prize winner Abdus Salam from Pakistan. It was officially unveiled in 1985.

TWAS currently has 584 members: 478 fellows from 61 southern countries and 106 associate fellows from 14 northern countries.

A council, elected every three years by the members, oversees all the affairs of the Academy.

Over two thousand scholars worldwide, including TWAS members, provide free peer review of research grant, scholarship, and award proposals submitted to the Academy by scholars and institutions in developing countries.