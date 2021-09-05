They discover a dead woman who won a millionaire lottery and ‘ruined her life’

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Margaret Lovery surprised more than one person after winning the millionaire figure of £27m after buying a UK lottery ticket in 2013, but Margaret’s life was unresolved and, far from the happy ending, I would have been in a lot of trouble.

In an interview with the Mirror newspaper, the millionaire had already declared that this prize “ruined her life” and was left with only a small part equivalent to 5 million pounds (about 138 million Mexican pesos) because she was a victim of thefts and fraud.

As she told the newspapers, Margaret had already declared that she would never have peace while she was alive, even if she lost all her fortune.

Now the authorities have found Margaret’s dead body inside her home.

The first investigations ruled out an attempted theft because the circumstances in which it was found do not allow it to be suspected at the present time.

After winning the award, Margaret invested in various charities to help people in her community.

At the time she won the lottery, she was unemployed and living only on the pension the government deposited for her monthly.

Emp

More Stories

Jill Biden will teach at Northern Virginia Community College again

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Colombia and Venezuela consider reopening borders closed since 2015

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

USA: A Venezuelan journalist is the new director of Hispanic media in the White House

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Persecution in Nicaragua: Three opposition leaders sent to trial by Ortega’s regime

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Japan’s prime minister quits re-election over criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Watch out for stiffness. The soul is not behind him

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Uganda has yet to decide whether to host 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan – the world

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

“Hombres G features about 20 songs that never age”

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Egypt is heading for another victory in the African qualifiers for Qatar 2022

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

They discover a dead woman who won a millionaire lottery and ‘ruined her life’

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Nevakly grandmothers and flag – opinion

5 hours ago Mia Thompson