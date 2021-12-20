They’re calling for tough action against Ómicron without slowing the economy – El Sudcaliforniano

La Paz, Baja California Sur. (OEM-Informex). – In the face of the pandemic we are going through and now the danger of Ómicron, Baja California Sur must radicalize the entry procedures, but we cannot close airports or businesses as other countries do, because our economy will be seriously affected, the leader of the Labor Party, Representative Luis Armando Diaz.

He called on health authorities and the business sector and, in the case of Los Cabos, the tourism sector, to sit up for dialogue and take strict measures that protect visitors and residents alike from infection of the new strain of Covid-19.

The above, because the US Health Organization, expects an increase in infections with the Covid Ómicron variant in the national territory from the first omicron registration.

Health authorities in Mexico anticipate imminent additional imports as in other countries of the world; And although Mexico only records one case of omicron, it is imminent that more infections of this type of Covid will appear in the rest of the national territory.

He stressed that the entire state, especially Los Cabos, depends on tourism, maintains nearly 90% of economic activity, and if it slows down, it will cause disastrous effects on the population.

In an interview, he determined that economic activity is continuing, but with stricter measures preventing the new strain of Covid-19 (micron) virus from spreading among Southern Californians; Protection measures for both foreign visitors and those inhabiting the central peninsula.

Finally, on the eve of holidays, Christmas and New Year meetings, the head of the Chamber said: “It all depends on our ability to take care of ourselves also, and that we apply appropriate sanitary measures, because the authority has been so frequent in this sense, it depends more than anything else on the citizens , ” The popular representative said, because if extreme measures such as the closure of economic activities are taken, the impact will be catastrophic for the population and all sectors.

It should be noted that so far, the Omicron variant has been detected in 9 countries of the Americas region: the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Cuba, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda.