Third place was ranked “Extraordinary Lawyer Wu”. Instead of the global Netflix list

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) — South Korean television series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” has become a sensation in an increasing number of countries, while being included in the top five on the global list of Netflix TV shows.
The 16-episode series took third place on Netflix’s global daily list of most popular TV shows on Thursday, compiled by FlixPatrol, the streaming service’s statistics platform, about a month after its premiere.
By country, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” topped the list of the top 10 TV shows in 20 countries, including South Korea, Bahrain, Bolivia, Japan, Kuwait, Mexico, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. join.
The series was ranked second in Bangladesh, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Honduras, Jordan, Morocco, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru and El Salvador, and third in the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, India and Panama.
In the United States, the series entered the regional list of the Top 10 Television Shows, ranking 9th.
The series, which centers around rookie lawyer Woo Young-woo, a genius with autism spectrum disorder, has captured the attention of viewers in South Korea and abroad.
The TV series, which airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays on ENA and Netflix in South Korea, started with 0.9% viewership on June 29. But the number reached 15.9 percent for the ninth episode, which aired on Wednesday, the highest percentage for the network. The tenth episode, which was broadcast on Thursday, recorded a decrease of 15.2 percent.
