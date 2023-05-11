Thousands of men, women, children and infants are trying to enter the United States to seek asylum

It’s a huge migrant movement that mixes confusion and anxiety on the Mexican side of the border. As of this Thursday night, the so-called Title 42 measure no longer applies.

hOmen and women with children and even children trying to enter the United States to seek asylum.

It’s a huge migrant movement that mixes confusion and anxiety on the Mexican side of the border.

As of Thursday night, the so-called Title 42 measure that has blocked access to the United States since the start of the pandemic is no longer in effect.

There are new requirements, which immigrants fear are even worse.

Some governments, including the government of Ecuador, have urged their citizens to avoid irregular immigration processes and to remember that repeal of Title 42 does not mean more flexible entry into the United States.

Thousands of migrants crowd the various border crossings, the one at San Isidro, the busiest.

Even the president Joe Biden Acknowledge that the situation can be “messy.”

To respond, the federal government has mobilized more than 24,000 border and police officers.

US-Mexico Border Program Coordinator for the NGO American Friends, Adriana Jassoa human rights lawyer, explains on the ground: “We’re seeing a lot of women with kids. If you take a look, we’re seeing really young kids, like kids anywhere from 2, 3, 5, 6, maybe 10.”

Asylum seekers will be subject to a whole range of new checks.

For example, they must make an appointment to submit their asylum application online. If they do not, they can be deported and banned from entering the country for five years.