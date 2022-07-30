Three films for George Clooney to enjoy at his best

61 years old George Clooney He has an extensive career as an actor, screenwriter, producer and director. His best work has been done as an interpretive artist and the films we recommend are the clearest proof of this.

George Clooney: 3 Movies to Enjoy on HBO Max

perfect storm

After a decade of the nineties with successes like ER . emergency and bumps like batman and robinAnd the George Clooney He kicked off the new millennium by starring in some of the best films of his career. In 2000 it was put under orders Wolfgang Petersen (The Neverending Story, Troy, Poseidon) and brings back to life Billy Tyne, the charismatic captain of a fishing boat who decides to leave the known waters in search of more swordfish.

George Clooney in the Perfect Storm – Source: Avengers Film

the movie is Based on a true story It focuses on the efforts of this captain and his crew to survive the “Storm of the Century”. The main cast has been completed Mark WahlbergAnd the John C. RileyAnd the Diana Lynn s William Fichtner.

big deception

It is one of the most important white collar thief films of the past few decades. George Clooney He stars with another leading man, in this case Danny Ocean, a criminal who once out of prison violates parole and goes out with an old friend (Brad Pitt). The plan he has in mind is as subtle as it is complicated: he wants to rob 3 Las Vegas casinos at once for $150 million.

That’s why you have to recruit a team of professionals, and that’s how they enter the scene Matt DamonAnd the Don CheadleAnd the Scott Kan s Casey Affleck. They also act Julia Roberts s Andy Garciathe manager Steven SoderberghResponsible for films like Optical fiber s Solaris (A remake of the Andrei Tarkovsky classic, also starring Clooney.) The success of this production led to the emergence of an epic that has so far consisted of 2 sequels and 1 spin-off. In addition, prequel is prepared in the works. The good news is that they can all be seen hbo max.

Syrian

This film is often described as a geopolitical thriller because it focuses on an attack caused by an international conflict of interest, especially between the United States and a fictional country in the Middle East. Syrian Occupies more than one special place in the filmography ClooneyBecause it allowed him to win The first Oscar In the category of Best Supporting Actor (He won Best Film in 2012 for his work as a producer in Argus).

George Clooney in Syriana. For his performance in this movie he won an Academy Award – Source: hbomax.com

In this work directed by Stephen Gaganthe 61-year-old American shares a team with characters like Matt DamonAnd the Jeffrey WrightAnd the Amanda PeteAnd the Christopher Plummer s Chris Cooper.

