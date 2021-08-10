TikTok replaces Facebook and becomes the most downloaded app in the world

As confirmed by Nikkei Asia, the TikTok app has managed to beat the giants of the sector that have arrived in recent years.

By Miguel Sanelli

Saltillo, August 9 (Vanguardia). – This was to be expected given their impressive results in recent years, and tik tok had become Most downloaded app in every Globalism.

This has succeeded in overcoming giants such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat. The data came after analysis Nikki, who broke the news to the world asserting that Facebook is now ranked second due to the growing user demand for TikTok, at least according to the findings that take the whole world into account.

During the global pandemic, a large amount of software dedicated to sharing and sending messages has become increasingly popular, and based on recent data, it appears that TikTok has been one of the most profited from the situation.

In fact, many users have found themselves joining the huge community of the application due to the ease with which it provides entertainment for everyone, allowing in a few minutes to use multiple completely different contents, and adapt thanks to its huge possibilities for many categories. of users.

It should be borne in mind that with the reduction of restrictions in all countries of the world, the success has not diminished, and therefore it seems that the application will remain among the first floors of the ranking for a longer time.

Considering that it was already confirmed nearly a month ago that TikTok was one step ahead of Facebook in terms of downloads, having crossed 3 billion, it seems that the wand has already been fully claimed.

Did you know that thanks to an initiative, American Airlines flights started offering passengers free 30-minute videos on TikTok?

