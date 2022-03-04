Trivia Crack: A new interactive Netflix series inspired by the popular trivia app

Soon we will be able to enjoy Trivia Crack as an interactive series on Netflix. The platform will adapt the FAQ game into a new series called “Trivia Quest”. It was announced by Netflix through a trailer for the launch of the new series that, in addition to being interactive, it will be animated.

Trivia Quest will be the second interactive series in trivia format. Netflix’s Cat Burglar, which launched last month, is a short film that asks viewers a series of trivial questions.

Like Cat Burglar or Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Trivia Quest is an interactive narrative experience. Answering the questions correctly will allow you to advance in the story. This will also help you to unlock various friendly characters of the protagonist, Willie, who has been captured by the knowledge-hungry villain, Evil Rocky.

The series inspired by Trivia Crack is the latest release to join Interactive Address List From Netflix that continues to rise. Andy Weil, Netflix Vice President of Comedy Series and Interactive Programming, said: Trivia Quest launch announcement “The series is a continuation and expansion of what we experience through our mobile gaming initiative.”

As of April 1, we will be able to find new daily episodes throughout the month, with a total of 30 episodes. The date coincides with April Fools’ Day, which is the equivalent of April Fools’ Day in the United States, so Will explained it wasn’t a joke at all.

Each episode will contain 24 questions, half of which are easy and the other half difficult. Netflix, faithfully following the Trivia Crack dynamic, has added the same categories: Science, History, Entertainment, Sports, Art, and Geography. Just like in the game, each question is multiple choice.

Weil also writes that each individual test “features a definitive ending, but we don’t want to tell you too much about that just yet. You have to play to see.” Players will be able to answer questions multiple times to accumulate points and see which ones they failed before.

Trivia Quest coming to Netflix next month on Android phones and tablets; iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch; compatible smart TVs, set-top boxes and consoles; as well as on the web.

