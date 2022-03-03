The faces of Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt are striking in the new movie ‘Bullet Train’.

The trailer for “Bullet Train” (Bullet Train, in Spanish) was released on Wednesday, March 2. The face of famous international actor Brad Pitt appeared at the ceremony, alongside singer and music award winner Bad Bunny.

Although it is not the first time that “Bad Rabbit” has joined the acting world, his role generates excitement and through the audiovisual piece, which brings together important moments of the production, it is possible to notice A fight between the two men. With a knife, the singer attacks the interpreter of fictional characters and stabs him.

The trailer promises great scenes, Bud Bunny meets Brad Pitt on a high-speed train in Asia.

Express train It will feature Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Coogee, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry. The crew will undoubtedly evoke emotions in the spectators.

The feature film is an American thriller film. It is directed by David Leach, a North American who has also directed films such as Deadpool 2 And the Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw.

After leaving Bad Bunny more than one person open in Netflix’s Mexican series Narcos, the snare singer will return to the screen, but this time as a movie actor. Although he has not published anything about it, his work appears to be impeccable. Sony Pictures says the movie It will be shown exclusively in theaters in Spain on July 22nd. No other dates have been confirmed yet. It is scheduled to premiere on July 15.

Summary Express train It is based on the artistic controversy that shows multiple killers huddled in a long haul, traveling in the city of Japan. There, each realizes that their tasks are intertwined.

The film will unfold in these five characters, who are trapped in this express train where each one must achieve his goals. Similarly, the interpreters have code names: Ladybug, Prince, Kimura, Tangerine, Lemon and Hornet.

On the other hand, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, as Bad Bunny is really called, has been signed to join the cast. American Sun The film is produced by Kevin Hart and STXfilms.

“Bad Rabbit” has emerged in the art world for its outlandish style, musical interpretation and now for its significant involvement in world-class films. Last year, he became the most listened to artist on Spotify, and a few days ago, he was a star at the Lo Nuestro Awards: winning six figurines despite not being the most nominated artist of the night.

What is more, Announcing his “The Last Tour of the World” tour made thousands of people do the impossible to get an entry ticket; For example, one grandmother gave all her savings to her granddaughter, and a young woman used her father’s credit card, which she owed practically for life.

The Puerto Rico Tour was one of his most anticipated tours by his fans and is taking place for the first time in the stadiums. The reggaeton player will not only be in Colombia, but will also sing in several cities in the United States and Latin America.

Less than a month ago, Bad Bunny was forced to boycott him Displays In Houston, Texas, due to the inconvenience caused by the scattering of smoke on the stage, which is part of his show.

In the video the account posted Latin Trap House You can see how the artist had difficulty continuing to sing and even had difficulty moving. That’s when he decided to put the microphone aside and quickly get off the stage to get away from the smoke and take a 10 minute break.