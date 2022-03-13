Two women were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York; They evacuated the museum

The Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA) Two women were evacuated Saturday after two women were stabbed in the heart of Manhattan, police sources said.

Local media reported that the event took place at about 4:15 pm local time (9:15 pm GMT), which led to the immediate evacuation of the prominent cultural institution, which covers an area of ​​about 65,000 square meters.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department confirmed to AFP that the two victims, two women, were “in a stable condition”, and were taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital.

According to NBC, the injuries are not life-threatening for women.

MoMA closed after the attack

MoMA was closed to the public so that police could conduct an investigation into the event, while authorities indicated that the lives of the wounded, who had been taken to Bellevue Hospital, were not in danger.

The event led to scenes of chaos at the entrance to the museum, when the people inside tried to leave the building in a hurry.

The police called on citizens to avoid the streets surrounding the museum, while local media sources said that the authorities were looking for a man wearing a black wool hat, who may be the perpetrator of the attack.

In a tweet, the NYPD asked people to avoid the area where the Department of Municipal Affairs is located “due to a police investigation.”

Multiple media outlets and social media showed pictures of recently evacuees outside the museum, which is a popular tourist destination in the city.

