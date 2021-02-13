Ugandan Airlines Ordina dos A330-800

Uganda Airlines, A company still in the development stage, previously confirmed its order From the A330-800, The latest version of the A330 wide-body airliner, making it the second airline in the world to maintain orders for this program.

By statement, Airbus He indicated that the national operator of the African country will use the aircraft powered by engines Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 To develop its medium and long-range network; However, the operator did not indicate what plans he had in mind for this aircraft.

Last year, the Ugandan company placed an order for Four CRJ-900Two of them will be delivered in the coming weeks and the rest in early fall, with this fleet, the airline will fly to 12 regional destinations. Nairobi, Goma, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Harare, Mogadishu, Kigali, Kilimanjaro, Addis Ababa.

According to the manufacturer, This plane shrunk by up to 25%. And its fuel consumption per seat, compared to the programs of other previous generations, extends its autonomy by up to 2,770 kilometers compared to most A330s in operation.

In this sense, with the order to purchase eight aircraft, Kuwait Airways The other customer is for the 800 model. It should be noted that This man is on certification tests. The other new model, A330-900, has 230 orders.