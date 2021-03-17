Ugandan opposition leader rejects first election results | Scientist

18 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The leader of the Ugandan opposition, Bobby Wayne, hastened today to reject the first results announced by the Electoral Commission for the presidential elections held on Thursday, which gave the winner Yoweri Museveni in power since 1986, when considered a fruit. “The worst electoral fraud in the country’s history.”

Dozens of soldiers surrounded the home of Robert Kyagolani, better known by the nickname Bobby Wayne, a well-known musician in his country who was running for the National Unity Platform (NUP), when he was planning to speak for a second time. Time in the day for reporters to explain their upcoming initiatives.

With 49.14% screened, Museveni would be the winner of this election with 62.74% in his favor, while Wayne garnered 29.34% of the vote.

At a press conference at his residence near Kampala, the Ugandan capital, Wayne warned that he would fight for “the will of the people” through all possible legal channels.

We are not criminals, we are not thieves, we are not violent people, so our next step will not be violent, ”Wayne insisted, without ruling out the protests.

According to Wayne, especially in the west, strongholds of Museveni, the military gave residents ballot papers for the president, and insisted that Ugandans had voted “collectively to change a dictatorship for the sake of democracy.” .

“I have no doubt that the vast majority of you Ugandans voted for the change,” he added.

Wine also hinted at shutting down the internet and blocking access to social networks by order of the Ugandan government 48 hours before the elections, which were held with few observers.

The opponent said, “If they have nothing to hide, then why do they stay in the dark?”

Indeed, the 2016 election – in which Museveni was re-elected with 60.7% of the vote – was described as rigged by the opposition, and observers from the European Union, the Commonwealth and the African Union have denounced irregularities and a climate of voter intimidation.

