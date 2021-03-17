Yaphet Kotto, James Bond’s first black villain and “Alien” actor has died

Yafit Koto (Shutterstock)

the actor Yafit KotoThe one who rose to fame in the 1970s fought James Bond in “Live and Let Die” and as a space engineer in “Alien: the VII the Passenger Number”, he died at the age of 81.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, his wife Sinaon Tessa described her late husband as a legend. “You played a villain in some of your movies but for me you are a true hero and for a lot of people too“, He said.

Agent Ryan Goldhar confirmed his death in an email to France Press agency But he did not specify the cause of death. “I am still treating his death, and I know he will be missed,” he said.

Born in New York to a Cameroonian immigrant father and US Army nurse, Couto made his professional acting debut in 1960 in Harlem’s Shakespeare play Othello.

Yafit Kotto and Roger Moore as 007

The actor received praise for his roles as Bond’s first black villain – the dictator Dr. Kananga – in the movie Live and Let Die, 1973, And one Emmy nomination For his portrayal of Ugandan strongman Idi Amin in the TV movie “Raid on Entebbe”.

Then he played space engineer Dennis Parker in Ridley Scott’s science fiction movie.alien, From 1979, and Fight alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger In 1987 in the miserable thriller “Running Man”.

At the height of his fame, Turned down the role of Captain Pickard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, A decision he later said he regretted.

In his later years, Kotto played Lieutenant Al Giardello in the daring police series “Homicides: Life on the Street”.

He returned to the “Alien” franchise in 2014, voicing his character Parker in the survival horror video game Alien: Isolation.

Koto has been married three times and father of six children. He claims to be related to Queen Elizabeth II, and named his 1997 autobiography “Kings” in honor of his royal lineage.

(With information from Agence France-Presse)

