Scar 2021: What are the nominated films and where can you watch them?

All you need to know about Best Film Nominees

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards for Arts and Sciences Cinematography, also known as Oscar, takes place next Sunday, April 25, starting at 8:00 PM.

sum, There are eight feature films that have been nominated in the Best Film category for this edition of the Scar Awards:

A scathing, somewhat mischievous, 80-year-old man who decides to live alone, refuses every caregiver his daughter Anne tries to hire to help him at home. Anne is desperate because she can no longer visit him on a daily basis and feels that her father’s mind is starting to fail. (Affinity Film)

Unfortunately, At the moment, this movie cannot be viewed in Colombia from any broadcast platform.

A true story about Bill, a criminal who steals cars, and after his arrest, the FBI proposes acquitting him of his crimes if he cooperates. With their infiltration into the “Black Panther” party of black leader and activist Fred Hampton. (Affinity Film)

Biopic about Herman Mankiewicz, the screenwriter for Citizen Kane, which reviews the process of filming Orson Welles’ masterpiece, was directed and released in 1941. The film is based on a script written by David Fincher’s father, Jack Fincher, before his death in 2003.

This movie starts out as my favorite movie to be lifted to the maximum Figurines get 10 nominations, and you can enjoy them through the Netflix catalog.

David, a 7-year-old Korean American boy, sees his life change overnight in the mid-1980s when his father decides to move in together. His entire family travels to a rural area in Arkansas to open a farm there, with the goal of fulfilling the American dream. (Affinity Film)

After a woman has lost everything during the recession, she embarks on a journey to the American West living like a Bedouin in a caravan. After the economic collapse that also affected his home town in rural Nevada, Verne takes her truck and sets out to explore a life outside mainstream society as modern nomads. (Affinity Film)

Although Nomadland is not noticeable in Colombia at the moment, This will be shown in theaters on Saturday, April 24, the day before the 2021 SCAR Awards.

Cassie had a bright future until a bad accident ended her career. Now it seems nothing in his life: He is smart, daring, and lives a double life at night. Cassie has the opportunity to make up for everything that went wrong in her past … by taking revenge on the guilty one. (Affinity Film)

For now though You can’t see “The Promising Woman” in Colombia, as it will be shown in theaters on Thursday, April 8th.

It tells the story of a young drummer A band is losing its hearing. (Affinity Film)

This movie lYou can have fun with the Amazon Prime Streaming platform.

In 1969, one of the most popular trials in American history was held, with seven individuals arrested during a demonstration against the Vietnam War after they were accused of plotting against national security. His arrest came as a result of riots against the police and the trial, promoted by the new Public Prosecutor, It was clearly political, giving rise to a series of social conflicts – demonstrations, citizen movements, and the promotion of civil rights – that passed on to future generations at a time when major change occurred in the United States. (Affinity Film)

This movie has six nominations in total, and you can enjoy it on the Netflix platform.