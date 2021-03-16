Actor Yavett Koto, best known for his roles in “Live and Let Die” and “Allen”, has died at the age of 81, according to his agent.

the actor Yafit Kotto, Who rose to fame in the 1970s fought James Bond in “Live and Let Die” and as a stealthy alien in “Alien”, His agent stated that he died at the age of 81.

In a statement posted on Monday on Facebook, S.His wife, Sinaon Tessa, described her late husband as a “legend”.

“You have played a villain in some of your movies however For me you are a true hero And for a lot of people, too. “

Agent RJan Goldhar confirmed the death of Yafit Koto In an email, but the cause of death was not specified.

“I am still treating his death and I know he will be missed.”, He said.

Who was Yavette Kot?

I was born in New York to a Cameroonian immigrant father and a US Army nurse, Coto made his professional acting debut in 1960 At a Shakespeare theatrical performance “Othello” in Harlem.

Yafit Kowt received praise for his roles as James Bond’s first black villain, dictator Dr. Kananga, in Live and Let Die., Since 1973, and being nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in the TV movie “Raid on Entebbe” by Ugandan strongman Idi Amin.

He then played space engineer Dennis Parker in Ridley Scott’s science fiction film. “alien”, From 1979, and wrestled alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film Miserable “running Man”.