Ugandan president takes office after re-election

33 mins ago Mia Thompson

May 12, 2021, 9:52 amKAMPALA, May 12 (Princea Latina) The President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, was sworn in for a sixth consecutive term in office, with 11 African heads of state and 5,000 guests attending the ceremony.

He said Museveni had pledged to faithfully exercise his duties as governor and “I will uphold, protect and defend the Constitution, I will abide by the laws of Uganda and I will work to promote the welfare of the people.”

Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, won a disputed election on January 14 with 58 percent of the vote, while his closest rival, musician Robert Kyogulani, better known as Bobby Wine, won 34 percent and contested these results, but Later he withdrew his claim.

The ceremony was attended by the heads of state of Burundi, Somalia, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Namibia, Guinea, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania, who have arrived since Tuesday at the capital’s Entebbe airport.

According to the press, the opposition announced that it would boycott the official ceremony, hence the security men surrounded the homes of politicians Kizza Besigye and Bobby Wayne after intelligence that some of their supporters planned to disrupt the event.

In this context, both the police and the army have strengthened their presence to ensure calm in and around Kampala.

agp/metric ton

More Stories

La Nación / Local digital services continue to grow

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

La Nación / Highlights improvements and growth in the health system

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

UNAV volunteers take refuge in Uganda and seek funds to repair a school

1 day ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – G7 leaders back a minimum corporate tax of 15 percent

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Club América: liquidation of shady companies and kickbacks from millionaire clients | MX . League

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Conor McGregor has a multi-million dollar business in Mexico

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ugandan president takes office after re-election

33 mins ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League live

35 mins ago Cynthia Porter

12 results indicate Ecuador’s participation in Copa America history | football | Sports

36 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The Mediterranean is the largest cemetery in Europe: Pope Francis

38 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

UNESCO calls for more investment in science before another health crisis strikes

4 hours ago Mia Thompson