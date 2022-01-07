Unemployment in the US in December 2021: down to 3.9% and the economy created 199,000 new jobs | Univision News United States

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Economists’ forecasts for the December data were optimistic given that the impact of the omicron variant, which holds a record for infection, would not be very noticeable due to its occurrence especially in the second two weeks, when appointments were already being produced. .

Analysts estimated that employers would add 400,000 jobs last month, according to a survey by data provider FactSet.

Many employers need to fill positions Because they still enjoy constant demand from customers despite the fact that in many cases the shortage of supplies continues due to failures in the distribution chain.

It concludes one of the best years for workers in the United States

Companies posted a record number of vacancies last year They offered much higher salaries To try to find and keep workers. The Americans replied Leave their jobs en masse, mainly to get better wages with other employers.

In total, the number of jobs grew more than 4% in 2021 through November, the largest gain since 1978, after a 6.2% drop in jobs in 2020.

However, job losses due to the pandemic have been so great that, to date, the economy remains close to 4 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels.

More Stories

Elements of the Best Credit Card Relief Programs

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Strong move from Alberto Fernandez: Argentina chairs the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, a body opposed to the United States

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico slipped to third place as US trading partner in November

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Foreign direct investment in Nuevo Leon will exceed $3000 million in 2022 – El Financiero

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The Federal Reserve analyzes the acceleration of the interest rate increase

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Should some countries cease to exist?

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Fashion tips for students: 10 trendy vintage items

8 mins ago Leo Adkins

The National Institute of Statistics approved the amendments in its budget to implement the abolition of the mandate

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Hugo Carrillo reveals the cost of a FIFA date and they will cut the prices of Selecta games

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How do you know if you have the most secure version | Applications | APK | Smartphone | iPhone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The United States and Japan agreed on a joint defense program after the launch of a hypersonic missile from North Korea

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring