Unemployment in the US in December 2021: down to 3.9% and the economy created 199,000 new jobs | Univision News United States
Economists’ forecasts for the December data were optimistic given that the impact of the omicron variant, which holds a record for infection, would not be very noticeable due to its occurrence especially in the second two weeks, when appointments were already being produced. .
Analysts estimated that employers would add 400,000 jobs last month, according to a survey by data provider FactSet.
Many employers need to fill positions Because they still enjoy constant demand from customers despite the fact that in many cases the shortage of supplies continues due to failures in the distribution chain.
It concludes one of the best years for workers in the United States
Companies posted a record number of vacancies last year They offered much higher salaries To try to find and keep workers. The Americans replied Leave their jobs en masse, mainly to get better wages with other employers.
In total, the number of jobs grew more than 4% in 2021 through November, the largest gain since 1978, after a 6.2% drop in jobs in 2020.
However, job losses due to the pandemic have been so great that, to date, the economy remains close to 4 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels.
