US and EU agree to remove some Russian banks from Swift | Economie

the United States and the European Union, Besides the United Kingdom and Canada, They agreed to remove “some” Russian banks from the international Swift system, a sweeping economic move in response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

“We are committed to ensuring that some banks in Russia are removed from the Swift messaging system. This will ensure that these banks are isolated from the international financial system and disrupt their ability to operate globally,” said A. A joint statement issued by the White Housealso signed by Canada and the United Kingdom.

Exclusion of unnamed Russian entities Statement issued by the Association for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift, for its English acronym) comes after extensive consultations In recent days between the United States and European countries, some of who raised their doubts about it. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission,

ensured that the procedure will ensure that the banks They have been cut off from the international financial system “in a way that will harm their ability to operate globally.”

Swift transaction system is the foundation of the financial system Global and used by 11,000 banks in 200 countries or regions to be able to Make transfers.

Western allies agreed to ‘impose restrictive measures’ Against the Central Bank of Russia with the aim of “preventing the use of of its international reserves to undermine the impact of “sanctions.”

“Ukraine seems to have enjoyed the sincerity and interest of everyone Ordinary civilized world. The bottom line: Here it is, Swift. What is the meaning of this word for the Russian Federation! (this means f) separation from global financial civilization, ”said the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky in the video.

According to a White House official, He added, “The effects of these measures will appear immediately in the world Russian financial markets ‘indicated that the result of the currency The currency, the ruble, will “retreat”. The purpose of the two sites is Putin prevented the use of $630 billion in international currency reserves.

On the other hand, the Western allies also pledged to work jointly to “limit the sale of so-called golden passports, which allow wealthy Russians linked to the Russian government to become citizens and access the financial systems” of the signatories. from the statement.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine at this dark hour,” he concluded. The document that indicates possible additional penalties.