The National Institute of Statistics imposes fines on parties amounting to 689 million pesos

The National Electoral Institute (INE) on Friday approved the application of millionaire fines to all national political parties and some local political parties, for various irregularities in their income and expenditure reports for the 2020 period.

Penalties up to 689 million and 176 thousand 3 pesos. Of this total, 662,814,739 pesos are for national parties, at the federal and local levels, and 26,361,264 pesos are from local political forces.

By game, the highest fine is Morena. The penalty in his case exceeds 315 million pesos.

The party founded by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2014 is followed by its ally, the Workers’ Party, with 94 million pesos, and then the Party of the Democratic Revolution with 83 million pesos.

Below is the PRI, with administrative penalties of 54 million pesos; – PVEM in the amount of 52 million pesos; PAN, with 47 million pesos, and MC, with 14 million pesos.

Parties Redes Sociales Progresistas, Fuerza por México and Encuentro Solidario — already certified as extinct because none of them reached at least 3% of the vote in the 2021 elections — have been fined less than 1 million pesos each.

The president of the National Institute of Statistics, Lorenzo Cordova, explained that the most common irregularities were incorrect transfers between national and local committees, unreported or unverified expenses, and accounts payable more than a year old.

The most punishable behaviors in control of income and expenses for parties in 2020 are: incorrect transfers between government and national committees, unreported expenses, unproven expenses and accounts payable more than one year ago.

The fines passed by the National Institute of Statistics were discussed in a long session of the General Council, and while one of the points of discussion in Congress in possible electoral-political reform was the public funding of political parties, as well as their accountability.

Quick count to cancel

At the same hearing, it was approved that a snap count will be held on Sunday, April 10, to exercise President Lopez Obrador’s mandate. The consultants indicated that this was intended to ascertain the results during that same night.

In addition, it was agreed to hold discussion forums on the impeachment referendum, in which there may be confrontation and dialogue.

This point generated tensions between electoral advisers and Morena’s representative, Euripides Flores, who demanded the exclusion of people who, in his opinion, were outspoken opponents of the president.