US Senate rejects corporate vaccination request

1 hour ago Leland Griffith
Washington –

The US Senate narrowly approved a resolution to rescind a requirement by President Joe Biden’s government that companies with 100 or more employees must have all of their workers vaccinated against the coronavirus or, failing that, take weekly diagnostic tests.

The vote was 52-48. The bill is unlikely to be received by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which means the injunction will hold, even though the courts have suspended it for now.

In any case, the vote afforded senators the opportunity to express their disapproval of a measure that, they say, has generated fear in their home countries among businesses and vulnerable voters, who fear they will lose their jobs if necessary. Effect.

Every now and then Washington does something that makes a fuss. Senator Steve Danes of Montana said. “I’m just hearing about this,” he said in his state, “that this is a priority.”

Lawmakers can bypass regulations for some federal agencies if the House and Senate pass a joint resolution signed by the president, or if Congress overrides a presidential veto. This is unlikely to happen in this case.

According to the initiative, private sector companies with at least 100 employees must require their workers to have a full COVID-19 vaccination plan or to undergo weekly coronavirus diagnostic tests and wear a mask at their workplace.

The United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said it would work with companies to enforce the order, but would impose fines of more than $13,000 for each violation, despite its implementation. Its monitoring is suspended as the case progresses through the judicial system.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Americans who have refused to vaccinate are the biggest obstacle to ending the pandemic. He hinted that some opposition to mandatory vaccinations is rooted in politics.

“Some of the antigens in this room remind me of what happened 400 years ago, when people clung to the fact that the sun revolved around the Earth. They don’t believe in science, or what happened 500 years ago when they were sure the Earth was flat,” Schumer said.

More Stories

In cooperation with the United States, the European Union is preparing an “arsenal of sanctions” against Russia if it invades Ukraine

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs by number of copies today, Wednesday, December 8

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

VS / Oscar Pettar targets prototypes in America

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs played today, Tuesday, December 7

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Teachers cross from Reynosa to the US to receive a coronavirus vaccine

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Viral photo | A desperate ad for a flower shop in the United States offers a job for “whoever attends” | French tulips | Andrei Abramov | stories

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How many words can dogs understand?

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Minute by minute live stream: Mexico vs. Chile in an international friendly match

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

They find a new giant planet that challenges what is known about the formation of planets

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

A woman falls by car in Niagara Falls; They streamed the video

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

US Senate rejects corporate vaccination request

1 hour ago Leland Griffith