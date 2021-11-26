USA – Intel raises profit by 59.6% in the third quarter

MADRID, October 22 (European press) –

The US processor Intel made a net profit of $6,823 million (€5,860 million) in the third quarter of 2021, which is a 59.6% increase over its calculations for the same period a year earlier, the multinational company reported. .

Santa Clara’s net sales rose 4.7% year-over-year between July and September, to $19,192 million (€16,485 million).

The computing area reduced its revenue by 1.8% in the quarter, to $9664 million (€8,301 million), while the data center business increased 10%, to $6,496 million (€5580 million). Euros) and the Internet of Things (Internet of Things) 50%, up to 1,175 million.

“The third quarter highlighted global semiconductor demand, with Intel having the unique scope and scale to lead,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel.

In the first nine months of the year, Intel posted a net profit of $15,245 million (€13,095 million), representing a year-on-year increase of 1.3%, while its sales increased by 1% to $58,496 million (50,246 million). euro). .

For the full year, the company revised up its forecast and expects to reach a turnover of $77.700 million (€66,741 million), with earnings of $4.50 per share, compared to $4,09 previously.

On the other hand, the Chief Financial Officer of Intel, George Davis, announced his intention to leave the company in May 2022, while he continues to perform his duties, while the company appoints his successor.