Venezuela adopts its first resident diplomat in the Republic of Uganda

Within the framework of the official visit carried out by the Minister of Popular Power for Foreign Affairs, Ivan Gil, the Interim Chargé d'Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela appointed to the Republic of Uganda, Rafael Alberto Arundel James, presented to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Foreigners, Okello Henry Orem, the Cabinet letters approving him in This position is before the government of the African country.

Arundel James is a senior official in the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both in the Internal and Foreign Service, and most recently served as a diplomat at the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the Republic of Sudan.

The protocol ceremony, which was held at the headquarters of the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is of special importance for bilateral relations, because it is the first time that Venezuela has accredited a diplomat residing in Kampala. Until now, Venezuela has been concerned with bilateral affairs from its embassy in the Republic of Kenya.

With this measure, progress is being made in strengthening relations between the two countries, which maintain interest in developing cooperation in areas such as culture, energy, housing, transportation and tourism.

Venezuela and Uganda established diplomatic relations on April 27, 1970, which were revitalized after the beginning of the Bolivarian Revolution led by Commander Hugo Chavez Frias and his foreign policy approach of prioritizing relations with the home countries of Africa, a legacy that continues to strengthen and expand under the administration of President Nicolás Maduro Moros.

Embassy of Venezuela in Uganda